Wolves v Brighton preview: Hwang Hee-chan may get his chance at redemption

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

The South Korean has had a peculiar and unfortunate campaign so far after starting pre-season injured.

Once he got back to fitness he endured a torrid week in late August. Hwang missed a penalty against Preston in the Carabao Cup before his mistake against Newcastle five days later handed them a late equaliser and cost Wolves two points.

Since then, his season has consisted of late substitute appearances, with little opportunity to make an impact.

However, Diego Costa’s red card against Brentford sees him banned for the next three games and it could hand Hwang a chance.

In the absence of a natural striker, Hwang deserves an opportunity. He did well in that position on the opening day against Leeds and his lack of minutes of late should leave him desperate to make an impact.

Interim head coach Steve Davis admits that Hwang has had to be patient, but also admits he could offer a solution in several forward positions.

“Diego was brought into the club and has played to try and get him fit and firing,” Davis said.

“He (Hwang) has had to be patient. I also think he could play as a 10 and in different positions, so he gives us a different choice if we need it.

“His ability to spot gaps, his movement is terrific. He drops into pockets, runs in behind and as we know he can score goals.

“He offers us something different. He’s very powerful, very quick and very sharp.

“We’ve seen in training that he’s a good finisher. He’s a good option for us. At the moment he’s not quite pushed himself into the starting line-up, but he’s not far away.

“Like every other player, he is training well. There’s no qualms about his effort and what he’s putting in, he’s certainly training well each week. Like every other forward he’ll want to be scoring goals and that’s what we’re trying to get from him.”

Another option up front could be Goncalo Guedes, who has played in that position during his career.

The £27.5million summer signing has usually played on the left for Wolves and has struggled for any impact this season – resulting in Davis benching him in recent weeks.

Davis said: “He needs to continue to work hard in training because that’s where he’s judged. I always look at players in training and what they’re putting in and whether they are with us. If they’re not, then it’s a conversation, which we’ve had with a number of players already.

“We’ve sat them down, gone through their game and spoken to them about what they need to do to get into the team.

“He’ll be another one we sit down with to see where he is at the moment and tell him what he needs to do. He’s training well and he’s a great finisher. He’s another player that needs to buy his time.