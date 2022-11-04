Steve Davis: Adama Traore is feeling the love at Wolves

Adama Traore (Getty)

Since caretakers Davis and James Collins have taken charge of the first team, Adama has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and he has rewarded them with strong performances.

At a time when Wolves are struggling for forward momentum and goals, Adama has offered a spark and scored a good goal against Crystal Palace, and Davis says the Spaniard is a key player for the team.

“He’s an important player for what we’re doing at the moment,” Davis said.

“That’s the key, we’ve told him that, and he’s become a focal point in how we want to play.

“He responds to that little bit of love and he seems to have responded quite well to it! He’s also a focal point for the opposition, if you’re one-on-one you know you’ll be in trouble. He attracts and drags other people across to allow space for other people as well.

“All we’ve done is speak to him, tell him how much we need him to play and play well, and how important he is to the team and how he fits into what we’re trying to do.”

Meanwhile, Davis says the club are rallying around Pedro Neto as he recovers from injury.

The 22-year-old needed surgery after straining the lateral ligaments in his ankle in the defeat to West Ham at the start of the month.

Wolves are yet to put a timeline on Neto’s return but the Portuguese international will miss the World Cup, after being included in the squad for September.

Now, Davis says the squad are keeping him involved and staying positive to help aid him in his recovery.

He said: “With the initial injury, at the moment it’s about getting around him. I’m sure his family are devastated alongside Pedro and it’s about that initial care.

“How is he with his mental health, is he coming to the ground and being around us and are people upbeat and positive?

“That’s all you can be when someone gets another injury on top of an injury when he was out for so long.