Steve Davis: A point is fair for Wolves away at Brentford

Steve Davis (Getty)

A Ruben Neves strike, just two minutes after Ben Mee’s opener, rescued a point for a Wolves side in need of a result.

Reflecting after the game, Davis felt his side could have done more to defend Brentford’s goal but was pleased with the reaction.

He said: “I thought a point was fair. I thought both teams wanted to win the game and it was quite evenly balanced in terms of possession and chances each end.

“We could have done better (for Mee’s goal). I didn’t think we reacted quick enough to try to get a block on the cross and then he was marked but night tight enough in the box for the volley.

“So I was disappointed with the way we conceded the goal but we can work on those static situations.

“We need to do better in those situations because in the end if we don’t concede and get an opportunity at the other end we’re going to win the game.

“So those are the things we need to look at.”

Neves’ strike rounded off a superb performance from the captain.

Davis added: “It was a great finish and we’ve seen him do that many times around the box.

“I thought one of the lads had got in the way but as it came in we knew where he was going to go and we knew what corner he was going to hit.

“It was a fantastic finish.”

Wolves did suffer a late blow, however, when Diego Costa was handed a deserved straight red card for an unnecessary headbutt on Mee.

Davis said: “I haven’t watched it yet. I only saw the tussle on the floor and after that I wasn’t really focussing or concentrating on what happened.

“But obviously the referee went over to the monitor to have a look at the incident and decided it was a red card.

“But I haven’t seen it properly to give an opinion. He’s apologised. I haven’t seen it but he’s apologised.”

When asked if Costa will be fined, Davis added: “Yeah, I would imagine so. I’m sure that’s in place. But we will discuss it later.

“When the emotions are high it’s very difficult to discuss those things so straight after the game sometimes it’s not the right time.

“But certainly we will have a conversation with him next week.

Costa will now miss the Premier League games with Brighton and Arsenal, as well as the Carabao Cup clash with Leeds.

He will return for Wolves after the World Cup on December 20 or 21 if they get through in the cup, or on Boxing Day away at Everton in the league.

When asked how his suspension will impact the next three games, Davis added: “We will have to look at that. I always think it opens up doors for other players who have been waiting for an opportunity. That’s something that we can look at and maybe play in a different way.”

Meanwhile, Davis said Matheus Nunes will need to be assessed after his first half injury.

The midfielder, who was struggling to have an impact on the game, suffered a knock to his shoulder but tried to play on through the pain.

He was eventually taken off in the 40th minute.

“I’m not sure of the outcome but he fell heavily on the shoulder,” Davis said.