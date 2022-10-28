Potential backroom staff boost for Steve Davis next week

Steve Davis. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Davis, James Collins and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts are currently taking team and have been since Bruno Lage was sacked on October 2.

After an unsuccessful search for a permanent head coach, Wolves announced that Davis would be taking the team until 2023.

Although the Express & Star revealed this week that the club would be prepared to appoint a new boss earlier than that, if the right candidate is found, Wolves are also trying to bring in more backroom staff to help Davis and his team for the remainder of their tenure.

Now, Davis has revealed that one appointment could be made as early as next week.

He said: “We’ve looked at it. In the short term it’s difficult to get people in for a short period of time.

“We have to look at somebody out of work or in work, so then there’s the business of trying to get them away from where they are, and there’s the financial part of that.

“We’ve looked at all of that and we have a couple in mind that maybe we can bring in. One of them maybe for next week.”

When asked if it looks likely that deal will get one, Davis added: “Yeah. We were told we could do that, so that’s how it’s been left. As far as I know, we can still do it.”

Meanwhile, Wolves are planning a warm weather training camp in December during the World Cup.