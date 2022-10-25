Liam Keen comment: Communication is missing as Wolves plunge into crisis

Scott Sellars and Jeff Shi (Getty)

Under Fosun, Wolves have always conducted their business quietly and, for the most part, it has served them well.

When the club is soaring in the Premier League, enjoying memorable trips across Europe and taking on some of the world’s best teams, supporters often do not mind that they are not hearing from the hierarchy.

However, mistakes on and off the field in the last 18 months and beyond have exacerbated the lack of communication and now the chickens have come home to roost.

One key factor leading to Wolves’ current woes can be traced back to previous recruitment. After finishing seventh in the club’s first season back in the Premier League, which came after an excellent summer of business, Wolves failed to add significantly to the squad in the summer of 2019.

Then, in the summer and autumn of 2020, once football returned following the pandemic, Wolves had the opportunity to reinvest the cash from the Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty sales, but the arrivals of Fabio Silva and Nelson Semedo are yet to warrant their fees.

Fast forward to this summer and Bruno Lage removed the soul of the dressing room – Conor Coady’s departure seemed to make sense from a footballing point of view, and perhaps still does, but his departure was a mistake.

Alongside John Ruddy, Romain Saiss and Willy Boly, all of their exits left Wolves with a huge leadership gap to fill, but it was never addressed.

Some of those outgoing players have gone public with how unhappy they were at their treatment, while Lage was not afraid of slating players publicly.

Now, Wolves are in a position where the club lacks leaders and characters. Ruben Neves is almost single-handedly trying to keep the club afloat in the Premier League, but Wolves may lose him for cheap or on a free unless they can somehow persuade him to sign a deal. Only Neves’s love for the club might save them here.

What Wolves also have, is a number of new signings with no affinity with the city or supporters. They did not arrive at Wolves with the idea of facing a relegation battle and so far they’ve shown little stomach for one.

This is highlighted by showing no appreciation to the fans at full-time in some of Wolves’ darkest moments this season. The fans deserve better. Nathan Collins is perhaps the only new signing that is not guilty of this. On top of that, Collins is also one of few that speak to the press. Too many shirk the responsibility and as a result, there is no accountability.

Jeff Shi, Guo Guangchang and Jorge Mendes

Lage and the players aside, the managerial saga surrounding Wolves has been an unwelcome distraction to those on the pitch.

Under Fosun, only Nuno Espirito Santo has been a success. The other three managers have proved disasters. Now, in what is perhaps their biggest appointment yet, they have stalled. Losing out on Julen Lopetegui was unfortunate, as was Michael Beale’s last minute change of heart, but Wolves have been treading water for too long.

Steve Davis’s heart is in the right place and everyone wants him to succeed, but Wolves must act now and bring in a manager.

Resting on your laurels and sticking by the decision to keep him until 2023 is a huge risk.

But all of these decisions and mistakes, from top to bottom, have been exacerbated by the lack of communication that has eroded the relationship between the club’s hierarchy and supporters.

This can also be taken back to 2019 and the departure of Laurie Dalrymple. He spoke to fans on their level, was visible and accountable and often took the time to engage with supporters – even meeting some in the pub.

He was at loggerheads with Jeff Shi when he left but the biggest mistake was not replacing the presence he brought.

Shi, Scott Sellars or any of the club’s top brass have not made themselves accessible to fans in the same way Dalrymple did and the relationship has slowly strained ever since.

When they have tried to engage, in the form of the Ask Wolves videos, they have largely not gone down well with fans or given the right impression.

It has shown a degree of willingness to communicate – but that must now go further to bring fans back on side.

Fans leave in numbers during Wolves' loss to Leicester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Most supporters are unclear on the hierarchical structure at the club and the silence from the club’s top men in pressing times has highlighted mistakes even more.

There remains an over-reliance on Jorge Mendes and Shi is responsible for making the big decisions – yet Sellars bore the brunt of Molineux’s anger on Sunday.

As technical director, Sellars has a say and is important in how Wolves operate, but he does not have the final say and him being the sole target of fans’ anger is unwarranted.

Of course, he is open to criticism and the fans have every right to express their anger, but Shi and Fosun should bear their fair share of the blame.

At the same time, some of the vile threats directed at other human beings is unnecessary, but is sadly the result of social media.

Wolves have made mistakes. They sit level on points at the bottom of the Premier League for a reason. But the club has not helped themselves of late.

Fans would still be incensed at the position Wolves are in, but had communication with supporters been better, then the sense of togetherness could help the players drag themselves out of trouble.

In a battle you want everyone pulling in the same direction.