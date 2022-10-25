Forest boss Steve Cooper charged by FA after Wolves loss

Steve Cooper with the officials at Molineux. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The officials and VAR had a big say in the game as both teams were awarded penalties, but Ruben Neves' spot-kick and Jose Sa's save handed Wolves all three points.

After the game, Cooper implied that the referee is known to favour home teams and the FA have now confirmed he has been charged for those comments and has until October 27 to respond.

After the game on October 15, Cooper said: “We know the referee well from last season. We had him in the Championship.