Dave Edwards: Wake up! - Wolves are sleepwalking to the drop

Wolves concede again (Getty)

The club need results on the pitch quickly, primarily to make sure they stay in this league and then things can almost start again.

It feels like Wolves have lost a little bit of direction.

I remember writing about the enormity of losing some of those dressing room characters, I think it was overlooked how important they are, rather than just ability.

It’s not just because Conor Coady is a mate of mine, but when you hear Frank Lampard say how he and James Tarkowski have ‘revolutionised’ Everton’s dressing room, you realise the impact he is having up at Goodison Park.

You look at what’s happening at Wolves, barring Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Max Kilman maybe, it doesn’t look like there is the experience or know-how within the squad to understand the effect a poor season will have on everyone around the football club..

That’s hard to tell from a distance, but knowing the dynamic of a dressing room, the influence of Coady, John Ruddy, Romain Saiss would’ve had – they are the characters needed right now.

The players can’t control the manager situation, what goes on upstairs, and that might not be sorted until during or after the World Cup, or whenever, all the players can control is performances and those are driven by standards in the dressing room.

It can be hard to understand the impact of losing leaders like Coady and Ruddy until they depart. It looks very evident to me now, inside that team.

Those sort of lads inside a changing room at times like these, when things are more difficult off the pitch, can galvanise and help pull things together and pick up some results.

And those points are very much needed, a platform for Wolves to build from, because at the moment it’s heading in one direction. They need to find something quickly to stop the slide.

Sunday’s defeat to Leicester, the second in a few days after the loss down at Crystal Palace, was a really strange game to watch, a fascinating one for the neutral, end-to-end high-tempo football.

It felt Steve Davis had sent his team out to force this issue and try to get goals, what fans have been crying out for.

It sounds ridiculous, but until the hour mark if you take away Leicester’s goals it was a pretty exciting Wolves performance.

Some of the distribution from Jose Sa and Kilman was a little cagey at times, that was the only occasion Wolves looked a bit edgy.

The football going forward was decent, the reaction to the Tielemans and Barnes goals were excellent but the game management and shape of the team when losing possession was really poor.

But the three other goals have been from counter-attacks and Wolves were wide open in the heart of the pitch. They missed Boubacar Traore’s dynamism in midfield.

The Wolves fans deserved a lot of credit during the game, they stuck with those lads right through, still urging them forward at 4-0 and appreciative of any forward play or excitement. Those still there clapped the players off at the end.