Wolves 0 Leicester 4 – Player ratings

Wolves dejected (Getty)

Jose Sa - 5

The goalkeeper’s distribution was too slow and frustrating at times, but overall he was left stranded for the goals.

Jonny Castro Otto - 3

Jonny played a hand in the first two goals and at one point jogged back, leaving Leicester two on one, after losing the ball in midfield. Unforgivable.

Nathan Collins - 5

Collins showed some fight and bottle but was largely let down by those around him.

Max Kilman - 4

For an excellent player, this was surely his worst performance in a Wolves shirt. His passing was so poor and his positioning even worse.

Hugo Bueno - 6

On a painful day for Wolves, youngster Bueno was a rare shining light. He ran his socks off and got forward.

Ruben Neves - 5

Neves never stops trying and is a wonderful player, but fell below his high standards against Leicester.

Matheus Nunes - 4

Wolves’ club record signing is yet to do enough in old gold. Nunes tries to make things happen but goes missing too often.

Joao Moutinho - 4

Moutinho let the game pass him by. He was too slow and got caught in possession.

Adama Traore - 4

Traore took up good positions but was marked out of the game. He made too many mistakes in possession and could not have an impact on the fixture.

Diego Costa - 4

Unfortunately, Costa does not look fit. Everything is laboured as he tries to get in the right positions. The service to him is also poor, but he is not making anything happen.

Daniel Podence - 4

Similar to Adama, Podence got into good areas and was unable to do anything with it. He made too many errors with the ball and could not force Leicester into a save.

Substitutes

Nelson Semedo (for Jonny, 66), Chem Campbell (for Nunes, 66), Boubacar Traore (for Moutinho, 81), Hwang Hee-chan (for Costa, 81).