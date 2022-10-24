Nathan Collins: Wolves' display against Leicester was embarrassing

Nathan Collins. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy leaves Wolves in real danger of slipping out of the Premier League, on a day the fans began to turn on the club’s hierarchy.

Collins was one of only four players to acknowledge the fans at full-time, as he raised his hands in apology, and the summer signing has now condemned the team’s display on a dismal day at Molineux.

He said: “It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be.

“It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that today, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.

“We said it before the game, both boxes, you look at the stats, we’ve had so many chances. We’ve had the better chances probably, but we don’t score a goal, they have five shots and score four goals. Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be.

“I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will.

“We’ve gone so low, we can only bounce back up. It’s my job and the other leaders in the group to get us going and get performances out of us.”

Loud boos rang around Molineux on several occasions, while some fans directed chants at technical director Scott Sellars.

When asked about the fans’ frustration, Collins added: “I don’t blame them, they spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn’t deserve that from us, it was embarrassing from us, and they deserve better.

“They deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn’t give them a performance to be proud of.”

Wolves did start the game fairly quickly before Tielemans’ cracker opened the scoring, and Collins believes Wolves would have enjoyed a different outcome if they could take their chances.

He said: “That’s all the game is, we know how much quality Leicester have up top, and today they showed it. It’s a different game, we started the game on fire, we were really good, and if you take one of those chances, the game is different. As a squad, it’s not good enough. The fans deserved a lot more.

“Maybe it is (a confidence problem). Listen, I’m not contributing up top, I need to put my head on something maybe, and I need to defend as well. We all need to do something, it’s not about single players, it’s about everyone joining together and doing their job.