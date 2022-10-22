Wolves v Leicester preview: Let’s show our teeth and fight, Steve Davis tells Wolves

Steve Davis. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Although Davis insists it is too early to categorise Wolves’ plight as a relegation battle, he does recognise how important tomorrow’s fixture is as two teams in the bottom three battle it out.

The interim head coach wants his side to ‘show our teeth’ and start scrapping for points.

“Like the Forest game, we realise the importance of the next game with the context of where both clubs are,” Davis said.

“We’re focused on Leicester. I went to watch them on Thursday, they were worth their win and I thought they were very good.

“We know the task ahead, but we’re positive as well and we think we can get some points.

“Watching Leicester, I saw a team that was willing to roll their sleeves up and fight for their manager – and it’s important for us to be the same.

“They played for him and worked for him, and shown some qualities. That’s what I want from this group.

“I want us to outfight the opposition. I want us to bring that type of attitude into our game.

“I know we have all the technical quality, but it’s time to fight and show those other qualities we have.

“The players certainly have that in them, it’s nothing I have to demand from them, we just have to bring it out. It’s my job to try and bring the best out of them in that context.

“It’s there and they’ve shown it, we just have to show more of it. We have to show our teeth.”

Leicester lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League with their midweek win over Leeds, meaning they now sit one point behind Wolves.

However, when asked if the game is a must-win for Wolves, Davis added: “I wouldn’t describe it as that, but it’s equally as important.

“We want to try to win the game because of where they are and where we are at the moment. It becomes a bit of a final, the old cliché.

“We knew that Forest was that game and we have to rise to this challenge now and try to get something from the game.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s illness, which kept him out of the Crystal Palace, has now cleared up and he is expected to be in the squad, while Toti Gomes is close to a return after an adductor strain, but will not be fit in time for tomorrow.

Matheus Nunes took a knock to the head against Palace but is also expected to be available.

Wolves have a decision to make on Diego Costa, as they manage the striker’s minutes as he builds his fitness.

He started against Palace, somewhat surprisingly, and lasted almost an hour – and Wolves may choose to rest him against Leicester as they look to avoid injury.

Meanwhile, Davis said that Wolves have no specific timeline for Pedro Neto’s injury return.