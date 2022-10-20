Notification Settings

Steve Davis to remain in charge of Wolves until 2023

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Steve Davis will remain in temporary charge of Wolves until 2023 - after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down the chance to take the job.

Steve Davis, Interim Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, looks on prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).
Steve Davis, Interim Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, looks on prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Wolves search for a successor to Bruno Lage has been ongoing since early October - and after Julen Lopetegui turned them down Nuno was linked with a shock return.

Then it was revealed QPR's Michael Beale was the number one contender - and earlier on Thursday Wolves requested permission to talk to the former Rangers and Villa number two.

But it quickly emerged he had turned down the job - and now Wolves have decided Davis, James Collins and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts will remain in charge of the side for the rest of the year.

Chairman Jeff Shi insisted the move will bring about stability for the club as they struggle down the bottom end of the Premier League.

He said: "In the short time Steve and his team have been in interim charge of the first-team, we have already seen improvements to the group, with the players responding well to their methods and the changes they have started to implement.

“Steve understands the culture and standards set at this club, and we want to give him and his team clarity on their positions and allow them the best possible opportunity for success.

“While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

“We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.”

