QPR's Michael Beale reveals why he turned down Wolves

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022..

Beale left his role as assistant to Villa boss Steven Gerrard to take over at QPR on June 1 and said it was a 'privilege' to be asked to speak to Wolves about their vacant head coach role.

But, in an interview with Rangers' website, Beale said his loyalty to those who gave him his first shot at club management was the deciding factor in turning down the opportunity at Molineux.

"There's been a lot in the background, it's been a difficult few days personally if I'm honest because I was really focused on here (QPR) and everything came out of the blue and these things really do snowball," he said.

"When I joined the club in the summer I found an ownership that was really honest with me about what they wanted and they were giving me my first opportunity to be a manager

" I took that task on with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. They enabled me to build a management team and enabled me to recruit some players that I really wanted to work with. I had to talk to them, sometimes their parents, sometimes their agents, sometimes their wives to convince them that QPR was the right time to come.

"So it has all come a little bit too soon."

He added: "It is the aim for me to go and work in the Premier League like it is for all of our players and the idea is to try to go there ourselves as a group.

"At times if we're doing well there will be speculation and there'll be temptation."

The 42-year-old continued: "One thing's for sure is Wolves are a fantastic football club, they're a historic football club.

"It was a real privilege to be asked to go to speak to them but i didn't think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here.