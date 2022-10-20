No Beale! Another blow as Michael Beale turns down Wolves role

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022..

The club's search for a successor to Bruno Lage has been long running - but it looked to be coming to an end when Beale became the number one target on Wednesday.

And on Thursday morning Wolves requested permission to speak with Beale about the job.

However, it has now emerged that Beale, who told the press on Wednesday evening it was his dream to manage in the Premier League, has turned the job down.

It is understood that Beale had a change of heart and has decided to remain at the club.

It comes after Beale addressed his links to Wolves after QPR's clash with Cardiff.

He said: "I haven't spoken to [director of football] Les Ferdinand or anyone, so nothing has changed.

"I took the decision to turn my phone off because we had this game to concentrate on. The moment Les speaks to me I'll know one way or another. If an offer comes in officially, you don't have to take it. You have to weigh up everything.

"It would be difficult to leave. Football is about feelings and relationships. We've built strong relationships here.

"It's 100 per cent a dream of mine to manage in the Premier League. That's not a secret.

"But it has to be the right opportunity, the right moment and the right club. And they would have to give me a really clear understanding of where that club is going."

That means the search continues after Lage was sacked on October 3.