2004: The last time Wolves and West Brom were managerless

Currently, that is the case for both Wolves and West Brom after the sackings of Bruno Lage and Steve Bruce respectively, although, both are now closing in on replacements.
However, it is hard to think when the last time both old Black Country rivals were managerless.
Well, it isn't as far back in the record books as you may think. In 2004, Albion in the top flight and Wolves in the old Nationwide First Division, were having tough tarts to the campaign and by the end of October, triggers were being pulled.
First Gary Megson was fired by Albion on October 27 after a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, with Frank Burrows placed in temporary charge.
While over at Molineux, Wolves gave Dave Jones the push just a handful of games into their return to the second tier.
The previous season Wolves had been relegated but at the time they were 19th after a 1-0 defeat to Gillingham and the board had seen enough.
So, for eight days in November 2004 both clubs were without managers.
Albion were the first to bring in a new man - with playing legend Bryan Robson making a sensational return to The Hawthorns, a move that proved to be a masterstroke as he guided them to survival.
Down the road at Molineux, the search wasn't as straightforward and lasted for over a month.
Stuart Gray was placed in temporary charge and endured a tough time as results did not really turn.
In late 2004, it was reported that the club were waiting to see whether Harry Redknapp was keen on taking up the role - and if that move didn't come off then they were going to move for Sir Bobby Robson, who had just left Newcastle United.
Elsewhere, up and coming managers such as former Leicester City boss Micky Adams and QPR's Ian Holloway were also being linked with the job.
Then, with the search dragging on, it was handed to former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who took up the post on December 7, with the task of returning Wolves to the top flight.