2004: The last time Wolves and West Brom were managerless

Bradford manager Bryan Robson (left) congratulates West Bromwich Albion manager Gary Megson on his team's promotion, before the Nationwide Division One match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Saturday April 24, 2004. PA Photo: David Davies THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.

Currently, that is the case for both Wolves and West Brom after the sackings of Bruno Lage and Steve Bruce respectively, although, both are now closing in on replacements.

However, it is hard to think when the last time both old Black Country rivals were managerless.

Well, it isn't as far back in the record books as you may think. In 2004, Albion in the top flight and Wolves in the old Nationwide First Division, were having tough tarts to the campaign and by the end of October, triggers were being pulled.

First Gary Megson was fired by Albion on October 27 after a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, with Frank Burrows placed in temporary charge.

While over at Molineux, Wolves gave Dave Jones the push just a handful of games into their return to the second tier.

Dave Jones

The previous season Wolves had been relegated but at the time they were 19th after a 1-0 defeat to Gillingham and the board had seen enough.

So, for eight days in November 2004 both clubs were without managers.

Albion were the first to bring in a new man - with playing legend Bryan Robson making a sensational return to The Hawthorns, a move that proved to be a masterstroke as he guided them to survival.

Down the road at Molineux, the search wasn't as straightforward and lasted for over a month.

Stuart Gray was placed in temporary charge and endured a tough time as results did not really turn.

In late 2004, it was reported that the club were waiting to see whether Harry Redknapp was keen on taking up the role - and if that move didn't come off then they were going to move for Sir Bobby Robson, who had just left Newcastle United.

File photo dated 11-07-2018 of Glenn Hoddle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday December 12, 2018. Glenn Hoddle has joked about his recovery from heart surgery after watching Tottenham qualify for the Champions League knockout stage. See PA story SOCCER Hoddle. Photo credit should read Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Elsewhere, up and coming managers such as former Leicester City boss Micky Adams and QPR's Ian Holloway were also being linked with the job.