Former Wolves man Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

By Russell Youll

Liverpool’s former Wolves forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for months with a calf injury.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Portugal international was carried off on a stretcher late on in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

“Really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“A pretty serious injury in the calf muscle. And now the recovery starts, or the process starts.

“That’s the first diagnosis which is pretty clear. All the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“Very sad news for the boy, for us of course as well, and for Portugal. For everybody. But no (he doesn’t need an operation).

“So now we can say that, because he will not be available for a long time. We talk about months.

“I don’t want to now put a number on it because I always hope that in the middle of the rehab, that all of a sudden there is a really positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase. But it will be long.”

Jota expressed his disappointment in a post on Twitter.

“After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed,” he wrote.

“I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

