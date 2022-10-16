Exclusive: QPR boss Michael Beale on shortlist for Wolves head coach role

Michael Beale alongside Steven Gerrard when he was Villa assistant manager (PA)

The 42-year-old is currently in charge of Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers where he has enjoyed an impressive start with seven wins from 14, moving them to fourth in the table.

Beale is a highly regarded up and coming coach and has been assistant manager at Brazilian club Sao Paulo, boss of Liverpool's under-23s and was Steven Gerrard's assistant manager at both Rangers and Villa.

In June this year he was given the opportunity to move into management, where he has caught the eye with QPR.

Wolves have not made any contact with Beale or made a formal approach to the London club, but it is understood that he is one of the names that Wolves are considering for the job.

The club are taking their time to make the right appointment, and it is expected they will take the next few days to make a decision, meaning interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins will be in charge for the trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.