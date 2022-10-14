Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Steve Davis trying to find cure for goal famine

Steve Davis, Interim Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Back at Molineux, Wolves are desperate for some inspiration in attack as their poor record in front of goal has seen them record just three goals in nine Premier League games this season.

In an incredibly important fixture, Wolves welcome struggling Forest to the Black Country, knowing that a defeat could see them slip to the bottom of the league.

Diego Costa started against Chelsea and is likely to play again, while Adama Traore and Daniel Podence will be keen to keep their places, as Wolves’ search for goals continues.

“When you watch them play it’s positive, it’s coming,” Davis said.

“We look at the data in terms of how we build up and get to the last third and it’s one of the best, it’s top seven in the league.

“We know we’re doing the right things there, it’s just the last bit, we have to get that right. The focus for me and James is to get that right and in a short space of time we’ve tried to work on that area of the pitch.

“We’re trying to get positivity around that area of the pitch and give them freedom to try things and express themselves.”

Bruno Lage lost his job as head coach, largely down to Wolves’ inability to score, and the squad are now trying to put right their poor start to the campaign.

When asked if the players feel responsible for Lage’s sacking, Davis added: “I think as a player you do. They’ve not really talked about it, but professional players always look at themselves and go ‘could I have done more?’.

“There’s lots of questions you should ask yourself as a player, because ultimately it hasn’t been going as Bruno wanted it to go.

“As a coach, the players and staff had ultimate respect. He’s always been very good to us and we’ve always been able to go down, ask questions and watch training.

“It’s just football, these things happen. It’s unfortunate. As a character and a person, we have the utmost respect for him.”

Ruben Neves’ return from suspension will be a huge boost to Wolves, while Nathan Collins will serve the final game of his suspension and several players remain sidelined with injury.

One of the biggest decisions facing interim bosses Davis and James Collins is the formation. Neves’ return means Wolves could switch to a 4-3-3, but they will sacrifice an attacking player.

Equally, it remains to be seen if Boubacar Traore will recover from his illness in time to be available, meaning midfield options may be limited.

If Wolves stick with a 4-2-3-1, Podence will likely play behind Costa, while the left flank is up for grabs.