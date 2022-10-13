Wolves trying to keep a 'positive vibe' insists Toti Gomes

Toti Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on October 04, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Defeat to Chelsea on Saturday means Wolves have won one of their nine Premier League games this season and scored just three goals.

They currently sit in the relegation zone and Gomes believes the squad must stick together to help Wolves recover. He said: “We try to keep a positive vibe in training and in the dressing room, keep our heads up.

“It’s not easy because of this phase we are going through. We have to support each other. We have to help each other get out of this situation. We need to focus day by day on what we are doing.”

Gomes made his first appearance of the season against Chelsea, after being overlooked in recent weeks, to replace the suspended Nathan Collins.

Despite that, Gomes was disappointed to see Lage leave – but is now pleased to be given his chance.

He added: “It’s always good to have a chance to play with the guys and help them inside the pitch. Coming here to play Chelsea is not easy. Every player has to go with everything. We will make mistakes during the game, but we go with everything, this is the mentality.

“We go with everything because the team is more important than individuals. It’s not easy but even if you are not playing, you must support the guys who are playing. When you have the chance to play, you have to go with everything.

“When I’m not playing I try to learn from the guys that are playing. Max and Collins are doing a good job, I have been waiting.

“It’s not easy, Bruno was with us for more than one year. For me especially, he was the manager that gave me the opportunity to make my debut in the Premier League.

“It’s not easy when this type of situation happens. But this is football, something that happens.”

After being sacked on the Sunday following the defeat to West Ham, Lage returned to the Wolves training ground on the Monday to say goodbye to the players.