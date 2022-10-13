Chem Campbell signs new Wolves deal

Chem Campbell (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old Acadamy graduate has been integrated into the first-team this season and has already produced a string of impressive performances.

Campbell has four substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League - following his debut at Newcastle last season.

"We are obviously delighted with Chem’s progress over the last few years, especially the form he has shown with the under-23s," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

"He has now progressed to the first-team squad having been a player who would regularly train with them.

"He’s also had experience coming on in a difficult period, but has shown a lot of quality and a lot of character in his appearances already.

"We want him to keep doing what he’s doing, keep believing in himself and get more experiences of playing, as that will give him even more confidence and belief.

"But he has certainly shown what he can do at youth level, so now we would like him to score the goals and create the chances that he has for the (Under) 23s at first-team level. That’s got to be his target."

Campbell caught the eye of former head coach Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2019, who handed Campbell his senior debut in the Carabao Cup fixture at Aston Villa, in which the Welsh youth international became Wolves’ second youngest competitive starter in history, overtaking a record set by fellow academy graduate Morgan Gibbs-White.

"I’m very happy. I’ve been here for about five or six years now and I know the set-up here, I know everyone really well and I’m loving it," said a delighted Campbell.

"Wolves is my home. I know everything about the place and I’m enjoying being here.

"Everyone here is great, I’m happy here, my family are happy, and I just want to kick on now.

"This new contract isn’t going to change me. I’m going to keep my good mentality and keep working hard and see what I can bring to the team.

"There’s a lot of faith coming from the club in me to give me this deal and it shows the club has it’s trust in me.