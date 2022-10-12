Stats and records: The new contenders linked with the Wolves job

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday March 9, 2022..

Lopetegui had been the club's number one target - and it looked certain they were going to land their man following talks, before he decided against the move due to family issues.

Now the club's hierarchy renew their search for Bruno Lage's replacement. A number of names have remained in the frame - and here is a look at some of the managers who are leading the race according to the bookmakers, as well as their managerial records.

() - Win Percentage

Pedro Martins

União Lamas (23.08)

Lusitânia (35.09)

Espinho (37.50)

Marítimo (75.00)

Marítimo (39.61)

Rio Ave (35.64)

Vitória Guimarães (45.00)

Olympiacos (64.71)

Martins was a name that has been in behind Lopetegui in the running - and in recent days had been in talk with Hull City for their vacant position.

It is understood he has stepped away from that opportunity - and is now one of the favourites, certainly with the bookies, to land the Molineux job.

His career has largely been in Portugal, where he has enjoyed domestic success before spending recent years in Greece with Olympiacos.

The former Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder won three Greek Super Leagues and a Greek League Cup during his time in the country - and has been out of work since August.

He has a lot of experience in club football - and comes with a win percentage in Greece of over 60 per cent.

However, despite now being the bookies favourite, it emerged on Wednesday that he is now of interest to the Wolves hierarchy.

Ruben Amorim

Braga B (72.73)

Braga (76.92)

Sporting CP (71.43)

At 37, the ex Benfica midfielder is one of the youngest managers in contention for the job and one who is currently in a role.

He is in charge at Sporting Lisbon and has been since March 2020.

It has been something of a sharp rise for Amorim, who was promoted from Braga B boss to their first team.

He then quickly stepped up again as he joined Sporting and has enjoyed a successful spell there.

Bo Svensson

FC Liefering (53.49)

Mainz 05 (40.91)

A relatively young manager and not one who is widely known.

Svensson played over 150 times in his native Denmark for Copenhagen - and has over 100 appearances for Mainz.

His managerial career began in the Austrian second division - before Germany and Mainz came calling.

He has been in charge since January last year and doesn't have a standout record - however is highly regarded in some quarters and has been linked to other jobs.

Andre Villas-Boas

Académica (36.67)

Porto (84.48)

Chelsea (47.50)

Tottenham Hotspur (55.00)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (61.76)

Shanghai SIPG (58.82)

Marseille (46.67)

Experience in the Premier League and experience in Europe. AVB comes with a lot of credentials.

One of Jose Mourinho's products in the coaching world - he followed a similar path to success at Porto and that landed him the Chelsea job.

He was sacked, as many managers there are, and went to Spurs where he finished with a 55 per cent win ratio.

He achieved success in Russia and after a spell in China returned to Marseille and has been out of work since 2021.

Nuno

Rio Ave (40.00)

Valencia (51.61)

Porto Portugal (55.10)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (47.74)

Tottenham Hotspur (47.06)

Al-Ittihad (57.14)

Nothing more is really needed here. The former Wolves boss is currently third favourite with the bookies.

Since leaving Molineux he had that forgettable spell with Spurs - and is currently seven games into his tenure in Saudi Arabia.

Sean Dyche

Watford (34.7)

Burnley (35.1)

The only English manager high up on the list - Dyche has been out of work since being sacked by Burnley late last season.

He's currently the bookies favourite to take over at rivals West Brom - but is understood to be holding out for a top flight job.

What Dyche brings is stability - he did that at Burnley with some arguing they would still be a top flight club if he had remained in charge.

Ange Postecoglou

South Melbourne (53.13)

Australia U20 (67.65)

Panachaiki (48.48)

Whittlesea Zebras (12.50)

Brisbane Roar (50.00)

Melbourne Victory (46.88)

Australia (44.90)

Yokohama F. Marinos (49.07)

Celtic (69.86)

Not one thought to be directly in the frame - but the Greek/Australian's stock and profile has risen since making the move to the UK with Celtic.

He returned the title to the green and white side of Glasgow at the first time of asking.