Steve Davis delight as he takes charge of boyhood club Wolves

Steve Davis and James Collins. (Getty)

The 57-year-old is a lifelong Wolves fan and Bruno Lage’s sacking on Sunday, which saw every member of the backroom staff barring Tony Roberts also leave, handed Davis an unlikely but incredible opportunity to manage his boyhood club – if only for a very limited period.

The under-18s boss has taken the reins alongside under-21s manager James Collins and the pair will be in charge of today’s game against Chelsea.

For a man who remembers watching great Wolves teams of old, it is truly a moment to savour.

“I was watching my grandson at Keele University on Sunday and then later that day I got the call to come down on Monday to meet and discuss things going forward,” Davis said, when asked how he found out he would be taking interim charge.

“I wasn’t aware of the situation at that point. James was told a little bit later as the under-21s had a game against Manchester City.

“We then spoke to each other to see what we thought and on Monday we spoke again about what we were going to do for the rest of the week.

“I’ve supported this football club since I was six and I can’t describe how it feels, if I’m honest.

“My dad took me as a boy back in the 1970s, so I remember a lot of very good teams. This is probably one of the most talented, technically. They’re fantastic people as well.”

The club has transformed from the one that almost ceased to exist in the 1980s – while it has also changed remarkably since Davis arrived during the Fosun era.

“I’ve been here just over four years now and it’s so different,” he added.

“The technical side, with the players they’ve brought in, has really been raised.

“When you train with those players you have to get better as they rub off on you in a positive way.

“What I’ve watched over the last four years has been exceptional from a fans’ point of view.

“But I have also seen some great players in the past, John Richards probably being the favourite of mine, along with many others.”

Davis will not be in charge for long, however, as Wolves continue their search for a new boss.

The club are speaking to Julen Lopetegui after his sacking at Sevilla and are considering their options.

When asked if he is aware of any move for Lopetegui, Davis said: “Nothing, no. Our remit is to get the squad back together and try to make a difference with small gains, if we can.

“Beyond that, we’re not sure.”

It is expected that Wolves will appoint a new manager next week.

When asked if he has been told how long he’ll be in interim charge, Davis added: “No. We’re not sure at all, all we’ve been told is to look after this week and the Chelsea game.