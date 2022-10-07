Wolves midfielder Boubacar Traore to miss Chelsea trip through illness

Boubacar Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

With Ruben Neves suspended it was hoped that Traore would play an important role at Stamford Bridge but illness has prevented him from training and he will not travel with the squad.

Interim boss Steve Davis said: "He's ill at the moment and won't be travelling, he's not well enough.

"We'll consider him for next week if things are the same."

Former head coach Bruno Lage said after the West Ham game that midfielder Matheus Nunes may struggle to train this week after picking up a knock, but Wolves have been handed a boost on that front.

Davis added: "He'll be part of the squad and he's trained all week. He's fit to be involved."

To fill the void left by Traore, Joe Hodge will also travel with the team.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder has impressed in Wolves' academy and could be next in line to move to the first team on a more permanent basis.

Davis said: "We've brought Hodge over. He's been exceptional in the under-21s, so he deserves an opportunity to travel and he'll be in the squad.

"Some other young players have already been in the squad, like Hugo Bueno and Chem Campbell, and I thought Chem did exceptionally well when he came on at West Ham. Those players are starting to blossom a little bit now.

"Chem was 15 when I started working with him and he looks like he belongs here now. They have to earn that right to move up, and they have, and then look like they're part of the group and good enough to remain in the group.