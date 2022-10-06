Notification Settings

Wolves' on loan defender Conor Coady nominated for player of the month gong

By Jonny Drury

On loan Wolves defender Conor Coady has been nominated for PFA Fan's Player of the month for September.

Everton's Conor Coady (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday October 1, 2022.

Coady, who was deemed surplus to requirements at Molineux in the summer was allowed to leave on loan - joining Everton until the end of the season.

The England defender netted in their recent clash with Southampton - and has now been rewarded with a player of the month nomination.

The Wolves defender is up against some stiff competition for the award - with Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland leading the nominations.

Kevin De Bruyne is also on the los - alongside Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

It comes after it was revealed Everton have an option to buy Coady at the end of his loan deal for £4.5 million.

