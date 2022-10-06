Wolves' on loan defender Conor Coady nominated for player of the month gong

Coady, who was deemed surplus to requirements at Molineux in the summer was allowed to leave on loan - joining Everton until the end of the season.
The England defender netted in their recent clash with Southampton - and has now been rewarded with a player of the month nomination.
The Wolves defender is up against some stiff competition for the award - with Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland leading the nominations.
Kevin De Bruyne is also on the los - alongside Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
It comes after it was revealed Everton have an option to buy Coady at the end of his loan deal for £4.5 million.