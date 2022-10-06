'I will forever be rooting for you' says Bruno Lage in first statement since Wolves sacking

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Lage was sacked on Sunday after Wolves' latest defeat on the road at West Ham.

His side had score just three times this season - and the club acted after pressure among the fan base began to mount.

As the task of appointing a replacement at Molineux continues - Lage has released a statement in his Instagram.

He has thanked the supporters and the club, including Jeff Shi, for their support during his time - and he went on to say how proud he was over certain achievements.

Lage also went on to say his Wolves side never lost with a striker in the side.

In his full statement, Lage said: "I am remarkably honoured to have served Wolverhampton FC.

"I am indebted to everyone working at the club for making me feel at home. To the players, for their professionalism and commitment to us. To the supporters, which backed me since the very beginning.

"We leave behind a successful first season, with many remarkable matches and a record nine away wins for Wolves in the Premier League.

"Now, your full support is more important than ever. The team, which never lost a match with a striker in the initial line-up, will surely improve as strikers become available.

"Diego will be increasingly ready, Raul will help when he's back and Sasa will be very important in the future.

"I'm confident that, within the next seven matches until the November break, the team will be mid table and, as of January, aim for the top seven.