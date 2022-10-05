Liam Keen comment: New Wolves boss needs to find the key to unlock potential

Ruben Neves (Getty)

The squad has issues but also plenty of talent and it is now about unlocking their potential.

Although the new boss is unlikely to be in place for the trip to Chelsea this weekend, the defeat at the London Stadium will give them plenty to consider for when they do take the reigns.

Centre-back concerns

One of Bruno Lage’s final – and most bizarre – decisions as Wolves boss saw his best player – Ruben Neves – drop into defence.

Although the skipper did a decent-enough job out of position, Wolves missed his influence in midfield.

More importantly, perhaps, is the perception it gave. Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera were disregarded and for young players that can be devastating.

The new manager will have Nathan Collins back quickly, perhaps from the beginning if they are not in charge for the Nottingham Forest fixture, and he will certainly come back into the team.

However, the treatment of Gomes and Mosquera is an important factor. Gomes, in particular, needs to be trusted if Wolves have similar centre-back concerns later in the season.

The 23-year-old hardly put a foot wrong when he played last season and he deserved an opportunity against West Ham.

Goalscoring woes

Scoring goals – that will be the new manager’s biggest challenge.

Initially, the new boss will face injury problems. Sasa Kalajdzic and Raul Jimenez are out, so are Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto – with the severity of the latter’s injury still yet to be revealed.

Options are limited, but Wolves have to find a way to score goals.

Daniel Podence. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Of those fit, Daniel Podence has to start. The 26-year-old was the most impressive starting forward against the Hammers as he tried desperately to make something happen.

Although they were not clear-cut chances, he did test the goalkeeper on a number of occasions. He took up the right positions and attempted to take a grip of the game – which is more than can be said for those around him as Neto and Goncalo Guedes flattered to deceive.

Injuries elsewhere mean Adama Traore will likely be needed and he now deserves a start after his display.

Coming on early for Neto, the Spaniard showed some intent to get down the wing, isolate defenders and get crosses into the box.

He looked better, too, when Diego Costa was introduced. It is clear Wolves need a central striker on the field, however they also cannot force Costa back too early and lose him to injury, as the only striker available. It is a huge conundrum for the new manager.

On the pitch, Costa’s intelligent movement and link-up play saw Wolves improve in the final third, even if they could not improve the scoreline.

Man management

Linked to the treatment of Gomes and Mosquera, the man management of the Wolves players is an area to improve.

Lage fell short in this department with a number of Wolves’ big characters and experienced professionals and he quickly lost the dressing room in his final weeks as boss.

The new head coach will need to find the perfect balance. Certain players will need an arm around the shoulder and others will need a kick up the backside, in order to offer some swift impact following their appointment.

Diego Costa. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire.

Also linked to man management is when to take players out of the firing line.

Lage persisted with Neto despite not performing for weeks, while Jonny Castro Otto has been struggling of late but starts every week.

Jonny was off the pace against West Ham but saw the game out, while Nelson Semedo was dragged off. Sometimes players need taking out of the spotlight.

With limited options that is not always easy, but the new manager must strike that balance, too, to restore and retain harmony within the dressing room.

Communication

Lage is an intelligent and thoughtful coach but consistently fell into the same trap in press conferences.

When Wolves failed to score and looked poor for the majority of a game, Lage would protect them and insist he was happy with the performance, to the dismay of supporters.

The new boss needs to respect that the supporters can often see the on-field issues in front of their eyes. The players do not need to be thrown under the bus, but they can be fairly criticised.

The new head coach can play both sides. Explain what Wolves did well and what they need to work on. Not everything can be perfect after a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth!