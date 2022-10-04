Wolves to bide time in managerial search, with Julen Lopetegui in the mix

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui (PA)

A number of names have been mooted since Bruno Lage lost his job, with Pedro Martins, Julen Lopetegui and Ruben Amorim all in the mix.

With several candidates on the market, Wolves will spend the next few days reviewing their options.

Under-18s manager Steve Davis and under-21s boss James Collins have taken training this week and are prepared to lead the team at Chelsea this weekend.

Lopetegui, who turned down the Wolves job in 2016, is on the brink of the sack at Sevilla, with reports suggesting tomorrow's Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund could be his last in charge of the Spanish side.

Wolves are considering Martins, who was sacked by Olympiacos in August, but have not rushed into his appointment as they consider a number of options.

Amorim is also highly thought of, however with two years left on his deal it is expected to be costly for Wolves to bring him to Molineux, and currently makes his appointment less likely.

Bo Svensson is also being heavily linked with the vacant position. The Danish coach is currently in charge of German top flight club Mainz and also has two years left on his deal.