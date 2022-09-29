Former Wolves youngster Jamie Pardington joins Grimsby

The Aldridge-born shot-stopper, who started his career at Rushall Olympic, has joined the League Two side on a deal until January 2023.
Pardington, aged 22, joined Wolves in 2018 and had loan spells at Bath City, Stratford Town, Dulwich Hamlet and Mansfield Town before being released this summer.
He said: “I’m just happy to be here. It’s absolutely incredible, the pitch is gorgeous so I am just happy to get this over the line and hopefully be on the bench tonight.
“I am here until January, I am just happy to be here and help the squad in any way I can up until January. I was at Wolves for about four years really, I was in and out of the team but I really enjoyed it, it’s the highest standard of football you can play, I played in a few Premier League 2 games but I just want to take it more into men’s football and progress my game more. I do like to come for crosses and I do like to keep the ball out of the net, that’s me! But at the end of the day, I just want to help the team with my shot-stopping and in any way that I can with my distribution and other stuff like that, but mostly, you know I do really like to come for a cross.”