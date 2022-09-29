Former Wolves youngster Jamie Pardington joins Grimsby

“I am here until January, I am just happy to be here and help the squad in any way I can up until January. I was at Wolves for about four years really, I was in and out of the team but I really enjoyed it, it’s the highest standard of football you can play, I played in a few Premier League 2 games but I just want to take it more into men’s football and progress my game more. I do like to come for crosses and I do like to keep the ball out of the net, that’s me! But at the end of the day, I just want to help the team with my shot-stopping and in any way that I can with my distribution and other stuff like that, but mostly, you know I do really like to come for a cross.”