Wolves interested in a deal for Chilean international Dario Osorio

Molineux Stadium.

The 18-year-old currently plays for Chilean top flight side Universidad de Chile and has been dubbed as one of the most promising rising stars in South America.

The Express & Star understands that reports suggested a deal has been agreed with Wolves are wide of the mark, however it is understood that the club are interested in the teenager and are monitoring his progress.

Osorio currently has six goals in 22 appearances this season and has already made two appearances for the Chile national side, since making his senior debut in June this year.

Wolves have taken a keen interest in South American talent in recent years, after picking up Colombian Yerson Mosquera and just missing out on Brazilian Marquinhos.

It remains to be seen if Wolves will make a move for Osorio in January, however last January they did complete the £3million signing of young winger Chiquinho, meaning a deal for Osorio is not out of the question.

Meanwhile, Bruno Lage admits Ruben Neves has had to adapt his role alongside Wolves’ change in system and that the skipper must now ‘create the routine and habit’ in his game. The star midfielder has played his whole Wolves career in front of a back five, until this season when Lage switched to a four-at-the-back formation.

That switch has changed his role, particularly as Lage has opted for three midfielders, as Neves often drops deep to collect the ball.

The head coach has praised Neves for his ability to adapt to those changes and now believes the final piece of the puzzle relies on Neves forming the habits for his new role.

“It’s changed a little bit, it’s different,” Lage said.

“Sometimes we need him to be there and cover for crosses, in the centre of the box.

“In an offensive moment when we have three centre-backs we don’t need anyone to drop, now he can drop between the two centre-backs or on the sides.

“With these kind of things, he needs to adapt. He knows it’s a different routine. He’s spent the last five years of his career playing in front of a line of five. This is why training is important.

“We work on the line, offensively and defensively, and they need to know their jobs. When we attack we need to know what kind of dynamic we want from Ruben and what space he has, to be a third man or find the space to build up, depending on the pressure of the opponent. There’s a lot of things that depend on the dynamic we want to create. He’s a top player and he knows these things, now we need to create the routine and habit.”

Until his red card against Manchester City, Nathan Collins has been a stand-out player for Wolves this season alongside centre-back partner Max Kilman and midfielder Neves.

High-profile signings such as Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes are still finding their feet in Wolves colours and Lage believes that is because the club needed to sign them in time for pre-season and not after the Premier League had started.

“We are talking about Max, Collins and Ruben, who were fit and training with the team since the first day – that’s why it’s no surprise that we’re talking about these guys,” Lage added.