Dave Edwards: Pressure on Bruno Lage but it's too soon for Wolves sack

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage

You can feel the atmosphere from the fans starting to turn a little and there is pressure. It’s got to the point where there aren’t many excuses as he’s got the team he wants.

He’s been unlucky with injuries but they’ve had plenty of time to work on this new style of football and the fans are now demanding results.

They’re genuinely not a million miles away from it, they just need to be a bit more clinical in the final third.

The Manchester City game is neither here nor there – Wolves were never expected to win. Once they went 1-0 up that early on, and the red card came, it was damage limitation and it was actually quite positive that it only got to 3-0.

With West Ham the next game, they can start to build a bit of a run and the manager has to be looking at the next six games as an opportunity. Pressure will really start to mount without wins in those games.

I personally believe that he needs more time. Things don’t happen overnight.

They have got Diego Costa in and he has more time over the international break to get up to speed and it will do him good.

I fully expect Fosun to stick by Bruno Lage and his vision for the club. It’s been a massive transition this year with the turnover in players and the change of system.

They’ve taken a while to get to grips with it because if a new manager comes in straight after a transfer window, they can’t change much instantly. They’ll also want their own players in January, so it doesn’t make sense considering the money Wolves have spent.

I’m pretty sure Bruno will get the time to showcase what they’re trying to achieve. He’s an excellent coach and hopefully that will show on the pitch soon.

The squad is so strong and the style of play, when you see it working, is very good.

The manager can’t control what happens on the pitch once the players cross the white line. He can give them instructions and a structure but then the players have to deliver and the forwards haven’t delivered so far.

Guedes came in for big money and hasn’t put a big performance together yet. We all know how good Neto can be but he’s in and out of games. Podence is the same, too, and Adama hasn’t had the game time.

No-one is showing with their performance that they should be starting every week and stepping up. The defence and midfield have been very good and Neves did such a good job dropping into defence on Saturday.

With Nathan Collins’ red card, he can’t have any complaints. It’s a little unfortunate as the ball checks up and doesn’t bounce up as he expects, meaning he has to make more of a move towards Grealish.

Regardless, it’s still a red card as it’s so high with studs in the air, but there was no malice.

After such a positive start to his Wolves career, it’s a big shame that he misses three games now.

With how Toti Gomes performed last season, the obvious call is to bring him in and move Kilman to the right. That’s what I’d go with.

Mosquera hasn’t had the game time yet and Toti hasn’t let Wolves down. Kilman also has the ability to play either side.