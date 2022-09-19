Wolves captain Ruben Neves questions referee consistency after Nathan Collins red card

Nathan Collins (Getty)

With Wolves already 2-0 down, Collins’ dangerous high tackle on Jack Grealish saw him receive a straight red card, before Phil Foden’s second half strike rounded off the 3-0 win for the visitors.

Although Neves is not arguing with the decision to give Collins his marching orders, the club captain is concerned with the consistency of refereeing decisions.

Neves said: “I understand the red card.

“Of course it’s frustrating for us when it happens like that because we have watched, in the Premier League, some bad tackles this season that were not a red card.

“It happened against us twice.

“Of course I understand the red card, but the referee whistled and gave the red card straight away, it was so easy, he didn’t even wait for VAR.

“I told Anthony (Taylor, referee) that I understand the red card, but we are seeing one game with some decisions and then in another game it is different.”

Head coach Bruno Lage echoed Neves’ thoughts, as he also did not complain with the red card but feels that too many refereeing decisions across the Premier League contradict one another when compared to other fixtures.

Lage said: “I don’t believe that Collins wanted to do that, he tried to play the ball, but when you see it you have to admit that it can be yellow or red.

“I saw a similar situation in another game and nothing happened, it was just a foul. Sometimes it depends on the criteria of the referee.

“It was a bad tackle, did he have intention or not, how is the game, 2-0 down, it depends on the referee but I have nothing to say against it.”

As the tackle will be classed as dangerous play, Collins will be suspended for the next three games after the international break.

He will miss the trips to West Ham and Chelsea, as well as the home clash with Nottingham Forest, before returning for the away midweek fixture at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Neves believes Grealish’s strike in just 55 seconds derailed Wolves’ tactical plans.

“We had a plan for the game and then conceded in the first minute of the game,” Neves said.

“It’s really hard to play against Man City and it’s even harder when you start the game losing 1-0.

“They are the best team in the world with the ball and when they are winning they control the game really well.

“Then the red card happens. We started the second half with one less man but I thought we had a great second half, mainly before their third goal.

“We were controlling the game with the ball, even with 10 men, but the plan was to do that from the beginning and we didn’t do it.