Wolves 0 Man City 3 – Player ratings

Pedro Neto (left) and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper did not do much wrong, but was not helped by his team-mates for the goals.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

A difficult afternoon for Jonny who was caught out defensively for the opening goal and on several other occasions.

Nathan Collins - 3

Collins had made a steady start to the game until he was sent off for a terrible tackle.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman failed to close down Haaland for his goal, but settled in the second half. Not his best display but not his worst.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

A peculiar performance from Ait-Nouri. He was suspect defensively in the first half and played a part in the first goal, but in the second half he was a bright spark going forward.

Ruben Neves - 7

Neves deserves credit for how he seamlessly fit into centre-back after Collins’ sending off.

Matheus Nunes - 5

The biggest criticism for Nunes in this game is that he is not mentioned in the match report due to a lack of an impact.

Joao Moutinho - 6

The game passed Moutinho by too quickly at times, but in spells he helped Wolves get up the field and find space.

Pedro Neto - 5

Neto looks a shadow of himself at the moment. He gets tied up in knots when he gets into good attacking positions and often makes the wrong decision. Utilised on the right, it feels that he needs to get back to the left side – or be taken out of the firing line altogether.

Daniel Podence - 5

Podence was left stranded as a false nine and was unable to make a huge impact.

Goncalo Guedes - 6

Guedes was Wolves’ best forward in the first half but fizzled out in the second half. At least he forced Ederson into a save, which is more than can be said for others, but he then missed a golden chance.

Substitutes

Boubacar Traore (for Podence, 70), Hwang Hee-chan (for Guedes, 70), Nelson Semedo (for Ait-Nouri, 81), Chem Campbell (for Neto, 86).