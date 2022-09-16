Bruno Lage expects Wolves star Max Kilman to earn future England call-up

Max Kilman (Getty)

Despite making a superb start to the season, following an excellent campaign last year, Kilman was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad this week to the dismay of supporters.

Out of form Harry Maguire, who has been left on the bench for Manchester United, still kept his place – a decision that left fans bemused.

Although Lage believes Kilman is destined to make his international bow, he admits he understands Southgate’s decision to stay loyal to certain players.

“He needs to remember that managers always want to choose the guys that we trust,” Lage said.

“Max will learn from that period when the England manager came to watch us and he had that (bad) performance. One thing is to play with important players like Coady and Saiss and another thing is being one of the main men. You need to be on top every day in training and in games. Then after, you play for your country.

“I think he learned from that. The best thing he can do now is continue to work. He is 25 and has eight years in front of him to play at this level and for sure he will have the chance to play for England.

“What he can control is the way he works every day in training and competes in every game. The next time he feels it is his moment, continue with good performances and consistency.

“I need to choose the best XI and the England manager needs to choose the best XI and the people he trusts. I think Max can have that.

“For the next opportunity, he’ll be ready and fit. I believe a lot in him and trust him. Now he needs to trust in himself like he does every day and work hard.

“I know the things he can do but he needs to show it at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Joao Moutinho was surprisingly omitted from Portugal’s squad.

The 36-year-old, who has 145 caps for his country, now faces a battle to make the World Cup squad.

“Joao is an important player who played as a number six for Portugal in the play-offs and I think he did a fantastic job,” Lage added.

“But Portugal have a talented team with a lot of players. We know what kind of player and man we have on our hands and the way he’s training and playing.

“He needs to respect the manager’s decision. He wants to play every game and even here, in small warm-up games, he wants to win.

“I said to him ‘one day if you are a manager, I want you to have a player like you’. He wants competition and wants to win.