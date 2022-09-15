Wolves defender Nathan Collins hails 'unbelievable' Max Kilman

Nathan Collins and Max Kilman (Getty)

New signing Collins, who arrived for £20.5million from Burnley in July, impressed in pre-season and was thrown straight into Premier League action, at just 21-years-old, in front of Conor Coady and Willy Boly – who have since left the club.

Alongside Kilman, both defenders have been comfortable and commanding in Wolves' new-look back four and Collins is enjoying working alongside the Englishman.

"It's top class, he's unbelievable," Collins said.

"He's shown that in the last few seasons and playing alongside him now, I realise how good he is.

"It makes my life easier playing with someone who is that good."

Despite Wolves only picking up one win in their first six Premier League games, they have often dominated possession and retained the ball.

Collins believes that has helped him settle into the new shape – while he also insists Wolves are only missing an 'end product' and they'll flourish once they find it.

"Of course it makes my life easier," he added.

"I get the ball and keep it simple. I let the boys up front do their job, and they depend on me to defend.

"They've asked questions of me and I've asked questions of them, and we're pushing each other every day. It's good.

"We're really enjoying it (the new formation) and you can see that with the football we're playing.

"We've been dominant in the shape. Going forward we're getting better every week.

"Once we add the end product I think we'll become a really good team."

Collins has now experienced four home games at Molineux as a Wolves player, having previously played there for Burnley last season.

Taking in the new atmosphere, the 'Hi Ho Wolverhampton' welcome to the demanding supporters, the Irishman says he has loved every second of playing at home – which he showed with some vehement celebrations following the 1-0 win over Southampton.

He said: "It was top class, it was really good. I was nearly surprised with how good it was, to be fair.