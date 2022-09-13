Wolves signing Diego Costa ready to be unleashed on Premier League

Diego Costa (Getty)

The former Chelsea striker, who was a free agent after leaving Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro, made a remarkable entrance as he signed a one-year deal at Molineux.

Now, the 33-year-old says his return to the Premier League has reinvigorated him as he gets to know his new team-mates.

“It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing,” Costa said.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.

“It wasn’t in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish him nothing but the best for him.

“But when he (Bruno Lage) told me about returning to the Premier League since this is a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed. No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me.”

When asked what the supporters can expect from him, Costa’s message was clear.

He added: “What they can expect from me is dedication, willingness, discipline and goals which is what I will try to bring to the team to thank for all the support and all the trust. Score goals, do the best I can, give it my all. Find my place as a person, a player and understand how I actually feel because this is a big challenge. It’s not an easy challenge because you’re not going to play in an easy league and you can’t play it the way you want to. This is a very demanding championship, physically demanding, and it is something to test myself with and I’m ready to give it a go.”

Costa last played on December 5 before he terminated his contract with Atletico Mineiro in January.

Although he has been keeping fit in the gym, he will need time to get up to speed and the former Spain international says head coach Lage has assured him he will be given that time.

Costa said: “We talked about football. I explained how I felt because I am incredibly motivated and ready to play again. I know that I can help but I also explained my current situation which means that I need my own time.

“I asked him not to rush me into things in the sense of planning things that don’t always go to plan because that will mean I won’t be able to help the way I want to. He was very understanding. He is a great manager and someone who has been doing a great job.

“I did think if I would be able to do it, if I was physically and mentally ready for this new challenge – a difficult one, that I know for sure – but mentally, I’m fine. On a physical and psychological level, I will need two to three weeks to get back in shape but that’s normal since I haven’t done much for a while but I know that I can do it.

“If I ever doubted my potential because of what I’ve done – and thank God I’ve had a fulfilling career – and I didn’t have anything left to give, I wouldn’t have accepted this challenge because I have a team to care for and if I said yes to this, it’s because I think that I can bring something to the table.”

Costa also brings experience to a young squad as a two-time Premier League and La Liga winner.

The player, who turns 34 next month, is eager to help Wolves' young talents if he spots a moment to pass on any advice.

He added: “Of course, I’m happy to help. I just don’t want to be a pain. I’ll speak with someone if I notice they may need some guidance.