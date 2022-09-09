Wolves set to complete signing of free agent Diego Costa

Diego Costa. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The 33-year-old’s move to Molineux was under threat after he failed to automatically qualify for a work permit.

He was due to travel on Tuesday but Wolves delayed Costa’s arrival to England as they appealed and a three-person panel was left to decide whether Costa should be granted a work permit. Wolves also had to prove that ‘exceptional circumstances’ prevented Costa from picking up the 15 points needed to automatically grant him a permit.

To earn a permit, the quality of the league of the players’ last club, their minutes played and their international appearances are all taken into account. The veteran forward did not achieve 15 points because he has not played for the Spanish national team since 2018 and left his last club, Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro, in January.

Despite that, the panel approved Costa for the permit on Wednesday afternoon and the striker travelled to England later that same evening. When making their decision the panel also takes into account the player’s experience and value, and it is understood these factors played to Wolves’ advantage.

He completed his medical at Compton late last night and the final details for a one-year deal are being finalised.

Wolves acted fast to bring the free agent to Molineux after £15.4million summer acquisition Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Wolves debut against Southampton at the weekend.

With Raul Jimenez currently struggling for form and fitness, Kalajdzic was brought in to ease the goalscoring burden before his injury. Bruno Lage was also keen to bring in a bigger and stronger forward to add a different option to the front line, hence the signing of 6ft 7in Kalajdzic and the subsequent move for Costa. Following the devastating knee injury for Kalajdzic, Costa proves to be the best option to fit that mould from the free agent market.

The former Spain international scored 59 goals during a three-year stay at Chelsea between 2014 and 2017, where he won the Premier League twice. Costa will need to be registered by midday today to be eligible to play against Liverpool tomorrow.

However, the game may come too soon for him to be involved.

Although he is believed to have been keeping himself fit in the gym, Costa has not played a competitive fixture since December 5 last year and will need a number of weeks to get up to speed. Regardless of how long it takes Costa to get ready for Premier League football, his proposed signing marks one of the biggest international names to arrive at Wolves in their history.