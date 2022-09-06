Wolves to appeal after Diego Costa work permit rejected

Diego Costa

The club are understood to be appealing the decision with the 33-year-old due to fly in on Tuesday evening ahead of a medical on Wednesday.

Wolves want to sign the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid man on a one-year deal to bolster their attacking options after new £15.4million arrival Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury on debut.

Kalajdzic had been recruited last week from Stuttgart to ease the burden on Raul Jimenez, who has struggled with both form and fitness.

Costa has been a free agent since leaving Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro in January. The Spain international scored 59 goals during a three-year stay at Chelsea between 2014 and 2017.