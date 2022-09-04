Wolves 1 Southampton 0 – Player ratings

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters (left) shoots towards goal during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 6

Sa’s communication was lacking at times, which almost resulted in defensive errors, but overall he did not have too much to deal with and when he did he was strong in the save.

Jonny Castro Otto - 7

A much better showing from Jonny after a shaky start to the season. He was solid defensively and made some forays forward.

Nathan Collins - 7

Aside from one or two small errors Collins did well and marshalled the Southampton forwards.

Max Kilman - 8

A superb display from the consistently brilliant Kilman, who won everything in the air and showcased his technical ability on the floor.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Similar to Jonny, this was probably Ait-Nouri’s best performance of the season. He was back at his attacking best.

Ruben Neves - 7

Neves looked after the ball well and distributed the ball with ease. He did not make a plethora of chance-making passes, but he impressed nonetheless.

Matheus Nunes - 7

A poor first half, despite the assist, was followed up by a far improved second half. Nunes carried the ball forward with intent and released the wingers with good passes.

Joao Moutinho - 6

A steady display from Moutinho who did the basics well and broke up the game.

Daniel Podence - 8

Podence threatened to make an impact and ended up with the winning goal. Wolves look better with him on the pitch.

Sasa Kalajdzic - 6

On his debut, Kalajdzic caused problems for the Southampton defence. Hopefully his injury will not hold him back.

Pedro Neto - 5

Neto is frustrating at the moment. He’s getting into good positions but more often than not he’s making the wrong decision or cutting inside and losing his chance. When he does commit defenders he makes things happen.

Substitutes

Goncalo Guedes (for Kalajdzic, 45) 6, Adama Traore (for Podence, 82), Hwang Hee-chan (for Neto, 82).