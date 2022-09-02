Wolves v Southampton preview: Scoring goals is proving a tall order – time for Sasa Kalajdzic?

Sasa Kalajdzic and Bruno Lage (Getty)

Head coach Bruno Lage may say that he is not putting Kalajdzic under pressure to score goals, and that the whole team needs to contribute, but Wolves are desperately in need of some inspiration.

Raul Jimenez struggled against Bournemouth and looked lost at times, with his movement in the box, and the service into him, leaving a lot to be desired.

The Mexican striker is not on his own, with several of his team-mates failing to shine and slowing the game down to a snail’s pace when Bournemouth were there for the taking.

Kalajdzic arrives with 24 goals and 12 assists in 60 appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart. Although the player insists he is technically gifted and is more than just a target man, despite his 6ft 7in frame, Kalajdzic brings unique qualities that Wolves have been missing and another important attacking option.

Lage has a huge decision to make as to whether he throws the Austrian international straight into the starting XI.

However, the midweek trip to Bournemouth and the lack of training time leading into tomorrow’s game with Southampton may mean Jimenez gets the nod and one of his last chances to make an impact.

Lage says he expects Kalajdzic to be involved tomorrow and also believes playing the new man alongside Jimenez could be a good option.

When asked what the new signing will bring, Lage said: “A different dynamic, he has a different profile to Raul and he can bring that. When you see him, he can be in the box for different crosses than the other guys.

“Sometimes we can play with both and we can have two good references in the box. He can also work between the lines to link.

“We are doing a great job to rebuild the team and bring solutions to us.”

Wednesday’s draw with Bournemouth meant Wolves have yet to win in five Premier League games and saw the supporters show their first signs of discontent.

During the game they chanted for Lage to make substitutions, before booing at full-time. However, they did applaud the players and staff when they approached to clap those that had travelled.

The pressure on Lage is not yet overwhelming, but he needs a result sooner rather than later and the home clash with the Saints is a good opportunity.

Although they are coming off a 2-1 win over Chelsea, Wolves have a good recent record against Southampton, winning each of the last three league meetings.