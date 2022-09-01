Wolves complete Boubacar Traore loan signing

Boubacar Traore (Getty)

With just hours left of the window Wolves snapped up the 21-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan from French club Metz, with a £9.5million option to buy. However, the permanent deal will also be triggered automatically if certain clauses are met.

Club officials flew to France on deadline day where Traore completed his medical before his signing was confirmed.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Our recruitment team have been monitoring Boubacar for some time and have been thoroughly impressed by his output in Ligue 1 over the past 12 months, his continued development as a young player and his consistent impact upon games.

“We are delighted to secure another one of our main targets and we look forward to welcoming him to Compton Park and Molineux, integrating him into the team and watching him continue his development in the Premier League.”

His arrival means Wolves have replaced Leander Dendoncker, who made a £13million deadline day switch to Villa.

Wolves were handed a blow, however, when West Ham pulled the plug on Craig Dawson’s move to Molineux.

Jan Bednarek was due to replace Dawson for the Hammers but instead chose Villa, meaning the London club stopped Dawson from joining Wolves.

As a result, Wolves had to cancel Yerson Mosquera’s loan, as he was due to move to France for the season.

In the end, Wolves cut their losses and were unable to bring in a centre-back, despite some interest in Jason Denayer, and will have to play until at least January with the inexperienced Mosquera and Toti Gomes as their back-up options.

Finally, Hwang Hee-chan did not make a move to Leeds as their interest cooled.

The Yorkshire club offered £17million on Wednesday but Wolves were unhappy with the payment structure, and it is understood they did not return with another offer.

As a result, the South Korean will remain with Bruno Lage’s squad.