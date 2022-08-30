Dave Edwards: Sasa Kalajdzic will bring much more than just his height to Wolves

Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday June 26, 2021..

Giant Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic is set to undergo his Molineux medical today and I’m really pleased to see another striker set to enter the building.

His arrival from Stuttgart will give Wolves a different dimension to the way they can attack.

Standing at 6ft 7in, he will provide an obvious aerial threat from crosses and has the intelligence and ability to bring midfielders into play.

Anyone of his size will cause problems for defenders, but from clips I have seen of him Kalajdzic has much more to his game than just size.

He’s a really positive signing for Wolves and gives Bruno Lage a superb squad of players to succeed.

On Sunday Wolves looked all set to secure that elusive first Premier League win of the season, a run going back to the back end of last season.

It’s a win Lage desperately needs as the pressure continues to mount on him.

I don’t think there was a great deal wrong – like there hasn’t been for most of the season – other than killing teams off.

When you are just one goal ahead there is always going to be the threat of that equaliser and it could’ve easily been worse with a chance or two Newcastle had at the end.

It was a really disappointing end to what had been a steady performance by Wolves, I don’t think it was their best display of the season. It was good enough to win the game.

I looked at that starting XI on Sunday and, on paper at least, it looks incredible.

The front six, the centre-halves, everything about it is really strong.

If you had a Raul Jimenez of three years ago it would be near-perfect, one of the better line-ups Wolves has ever produced.

It’s just not quite clicking consistency enough for long enough in games. Wolves are looking to dominate with their possession style and it’s not happening for long enough to win a game in the top flight.

But the way it’s going, one really poor clearance from Hwang Hee-chan has ended up with a wonder-goal. That is the way it goes when you aren’t picking up points.

I definitely feel it’s more entertaining watching Wolves this season with four at the back and the players on show, but fans want to see wins. We just need them to create – and then finish off – more chances, that is all they’re missing.

They have scored just two goals in the Premier League this season and that is not good enough with the attacking talent they have got.

It’s a bit worrying that the goals aren’t coming yet.

When you look at games ahead – Bournemouth away and Southampton at home this week, it’s a huge, huge week for the manager to get some points on the board.

Because after that you go Liverpool, Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea.

The Premier League is never easy and – while Bournemouth will be wounded animal after Liverpool and the Saints are finding some form – it’s a massive chance to get some points they need. Four points is a must to ease the pressure for the tough run.