Wolves agree £15.4m deal for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic

The 6ft 7ins Austrian international will England imminently with his medical set for tomorrow.

Kalajdzic is expected to sign a five-year deal at Molineux with the option of a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old was left out of Stuttgart's squad to face Cologne on Sunday after expressing his desire to make a permanent move to England,

It has been reported that Brighton, Everton and Manchester United had all expressed interest in Kalajdzic, but it's Wolves who look to have emerged victorious in the race for the forward's signature.

Kalajdzic has 15 caps for his country and scored 23 Bundesliga goals in just 57 appearances for Stuttgart.

With Fabio Silva currently on a season-long loan at Anderlecht, Bruno Lage has made no secret of his desire to sign another frontline striker to compete with Raul Jimenez.

Wolves have struggled to find the net, having scored just two goals in their opening four Premier League games.