Ruben Neves bemoans the big decisions in Wolves' draw with Newcastle

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Magpies defender Fabian Schar picked up a yellow card early in the second half after a poor tackle on Neto.

VAR checked the incident but did not intervene or overturn Peter Bankes’ decision, before Wolves were later denied a second goal.

Raul Jimenez’s strike originally stood, before Bankes was advised by VAR to check the pitchside monitor and the goal was overturned as Neto pushed Ryan Fraser in the build-up to the goal.

After the 1-1 draw, Neves condemned the officials for their decisions and believes Neto was lucky to avoid injury.

On Schar’s tackle, Neves said: “Everyone saw it – I truly can’t believe, I saw the images already when I went to the dressing room because Neto’s leg was scratched from leg to ankle – he was really lucky to be fit after that challenge.

“Like I said to the ref, there is no chance of him to not go to the screen and watch the images because he almost broke the leg – I spoke to Schar as well, he said it was not on purpose, of course it was not, but when it is so dangerous, someone needs to see it.

“On our second goal, Neto just put his body in front of the defender, on that tackle there is no excuse for the Newcastle player to be still on the pitch, it was really, really dangerous. There was a lot of physicality out there, it was really hard for us but we worked so hard for the three points.

“The ref ruled it out, maybe on the screen he saw Neto was too strong for their defender, that is football, it’s hard to take for us.”

The stalemate at Molineux saw Wolves struggle to control the game, but create chances and eventually throw away a 1-0 lead.

Lage was pleased with the display from his side but has identified areas that they can still improve.

“On our performance, I think we gave good signs,” he said. “We concede the goal and there’s a little bit of frustration, but the good signs are there. I am happy with the way we played, pressed and managed the ball, especially in the first half.

“In the second half we played against a strong team. They want to play with a good rhythm and use speed in behind.

“The line of four was very good at controlling that. They are tall at set pieces and we did an amazing job.

“What we should do better is when the game comes to 65/70 minutes and there’s spaces, we need to take more decisions in the transitions.

“We lost two or three good transitions to kill the game, with better decisions and by not losing the ball.

“That is what we need to improve.

“Sometimes you need to suffer and then when we have the ball, we need to take better decisions.”

Meanwhile, young midfielder Luke Cundle is close to joining Swansea on loan.

The 20-year-old is expected to sign a season-long loan after being left out of the squad to face Newcastle.

Lage said: “What he did last season with us was very good. Maybe now it’s a good opportunity, if you don’t have space to play, to see a solution where he can play a full season.