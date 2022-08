Wolves third kit (pic Wolves)

The brand new 'arctic ice' strip, bespoke designed by Castore, completes the club’s set of kits for the season.

The shirt combines a range of grey hues in a unique shirt pattern, and is complemented by turbulence coloured rib, the same colour as this year’s training wear worn by all players.

As with the home and away shirts, the third kits are available in both pro and replica versions, as well as long and short-sleeved shirts.

Wolves third kit (pic Wolves)

Wolves third kit (pic Wolves)