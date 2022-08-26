Jonny Castro Otto over his Wolves injury hell

Jonny Otto (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Spaniard suffered two back-to-back ACL injuries and once again returned towards the end of last season,

He has featured in every game so far this campaign and now feels fully prepared to overcome his injury hell.

Jonny said: "I'm better. I think I needed to have the pre-season, because for two or three pre-seasons I didn't (play).

"After this pre-season I feel better and with the games feel even better.

"I feel good and comfortable. My head is my most important thing."

When asked about the mental battle of overcoming a serious injury, he added: "Now it's not difficult, it was harder in the beginning after the first match.

"Now I keep working and have my full concentration on the game, which is more important. I can play well."

Pedro Neto was also out with a serious knee injury at the same time and returned at a similar stage to Jonny.

He, too, is playing regularly again and Jonny believes the winger can regain his form.

"We had a lot of time together during the injury," Jonny said.

"We are both happy to be playing and trying to help the team do its best.

"He's of course a unique player and before his injury he was at a high level.

"I am sure he can get back to this level early because he has this potential."

Meanwhile, Bruno Lage has refused to rule out both Connor Ronan and Luke Cundle leaving the club before the transfer deadline.

Ronan has been featuring for the under-21s lately, after starting the season on the bench in the Premier League. He has been attracting interest from Scotland.

Cundle is reportedly catching the eye of Championship clubs, who are seeking a loan deal. It is understood Wolves would be open to a loan to help the midfielder play regular football and develop.

When asked about Ronan, Lage said: "Let's see what happens until the end (of the window).

"I am very happy with him. The way he works, the way he trains and the solid season he did last year. I am very happy with him."

When asked about Cundle, he added: "Let's see what happens. What is most important is that at every moment we find the best solution for the players to grow up.