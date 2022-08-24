Morgan Gibbs-White transfer: The numbers behind the £42.5m Wolves deal

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The club received a flat fee of £25million for the 22-year-old but several add-ons could see it rise to £42.5million. Now, the Express & Star understands Wolves will reach a fee of £35million based on several add-ons for the number of appearances and starts Gibbs-White makes for Forest.

It is expected to take at least two seasons for those appearance add-ons to be reached.

In addition, Wolves will receive a cash injection if Forest avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. In total, surviving relegation and completing the appearance add-ons will give Wolves an addition £10million. It is also understood that some of the more unlikely add-ons include Forest making Europe.

Meanwhile, Wolves also have two sell-on clauses based on the profit Forest make on Gibbs-White.

If the player is sold in the next year Wolves will receive 15 per cent of the profit, from the money they have paid Wolves at the time. After the first year it then drops to 10 per cent of the profit.

For example, if he is sold tomorrow for £40million, Wolves would receive 15 per cent of the £15million profit Forest will have made, as none of the add-ons will have come into effect yet and Wolves will only have received the £25million flat fee for him.