Carabao Cup: Wolves 2 Preston 1 – Player ratings

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Matija Sarkic - 7

The goalkeeper was largely untroubled and made a solid start to his Wolves career, on his senior debut. He seemed unsighted for the goal, while he dealt with everything else with relative ease.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A very nice assist for Traore's thunderbolt saw Semedo get some important minutes in his legs on his injury return. A consistent display.

Nathan Collins - 8

Another assured display from Collins who looks comfortable in the back four and mopped up the danger well.

Max Kilman - 8

A dominant aerial display from Kilman, who also impressed with his feet. Alongside Collins the pair are a formidable partnership.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Ait-Nouri is improving this season and had much more joy going forward against Preston, resulting in a clever assist for Jimenez's goal.

Joao Moutinho - 8

Bearing in mind that Moutinho changed to a slightly different midfield role, playing in the deeper Neves position, he was superb. His energy is incredible, he broke the game up well and kept Wolves ticking.

Matheus Nunes - 8

Nunes did exactly what Wolves needed – he carried the ball forward, broke into the box and offered a threat. He had Molineux purring with some exquisite skill.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

A slightly quieter, but certainly not poor, display from Dendoncker who did the simple things well but did not have a huge impact.

Adama Traore - 7

Traore was much better than his previous substitute appearances and did score an absolutely wonderful goal. However, he is also not committing defenders enough and doing what he does best by getting to the byline, which is perhaps a consequence of the style Bruno Lage wants and how Traore does not quite fit that.

Raul Jimenez - 8

A deserved goal for Jimenez that will do wonders for his confidence. He held the ball up well, challenged in the air and made a nuisance of himself. However, he should never have given Hwang the penalty and should have been the ruthless striker we know he can be, and score it himself.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang looked sharp in the first half and created some good opportunities with a nice turn of pace and close control. However, his penalty was very poor and he seemed to drop his head before he was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves (for Dendoncker, 62), 7, Pedro Neto (for Traore, 62), 6, Goncalo Guedes (for Hwang, 62), 7, Jonny Castro Otto (for Semedo, 79), 6, Daniel Podence (for Jimenez, 86), 6.