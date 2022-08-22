Wolves in talks to sign Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic

England's James Ward-Prowse and Conor Coady battle for the ball with Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic. Picture: Scott Heppell/PA Wire.

The Austrian international is one of a number of striker targets that Wolves are considering, and the club are currently negotiating with the German side to get the deal over the line before the transfer window closes.

It is understood that personal terms with the player would not be an issue and that Wolves now need to agree a deal with Stuttgart. There is currently some distance between the two clubs on the valuation of the player, with Stuttgart asking for around £21million.

Wolves have already spent £98million this summer, rising to £102million with the add-ons included in the deal to bring Matheus Nunes to Molineux.

Bringing in a striker has been the priority with Fabio Silva out on-loan in Belgium and Raul Jimenez starting the season on the treatment table with a knee injury.

The Mexican is now back in the fold, but Wolves are keen to add a striker and give Bruno Lage more firepower. Kalajdzic seems to fit the bill for Wolves, as Lage has been keen to bring in a bigger striker who can offer the team a different dimension in attack. The 25-year-old stands at 6ft 7ins tall and is highly rated across Europe – following links with Manchester United. He moved to Stuttgart in 2019 from Austrian side Admira Wacker and has scored 24 goals in 60 appearances.

Kalajdzic has started all three Bundesliga games this season and has yet to score, but has notched three assists.

He also has four goals in 15 senior caps for the Austrian national team.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands that Wolves do not want to sell Pedro Neto this summer.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have made Neto their prime target, if Nicolas Pepe departs the club this summer.

It is understood Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Neto and that they would be willing to move for him before the window closes.