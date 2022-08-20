Bruno Lage: Wolves attention on adding striker before end of window

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The 22-year-old departed in a big money move to Nottingham Forest this week – potentially worth up to £42.5million.

Wolves only have one senior striker in Raul Jimenez, who has now returned to training after a knee injury, and the club have been in the market for another marksman.

When asked if that position was the priority, or whether they may search for a Gibbs-White replacement, Lage said:

“No, now it’s about getting a striker to compete with Raul.”

With Fabio Silva set to return from his loan next year it remains to be seen whether Wolves will splash the cash on a striker or look for a short-term fix – and when asked, Lage was open to both possibilities.

“It depends on the opportunity,” he said.

“Lets see what happens next week. Every time I come here to ask for the fans to have patience.

“In the beginning of the season we feel that people have lost patience and lose faith in the work we are doing. We went to Spain with Collins, when we return we have Guedes and now we have Matheus. If I said that to the fans on the first day, no-one would believe me and call me crazy.

“I am here again asking for patience. Lets see what happens until the end of the market. We need time for players to come, know the place and atmosphere, know their team-mates and train. I also need time to work with them.

“Every time I come here to ask about patience, a new player comes, so lets see what happens next week.”

Following rumours of a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, Lage also confirmed the club have not made an approach for him.

Lage added: “We’re still looking for a striker.

“In the last few days I have received so many messages about (Ramos).

“People send me videos on Portuguese TV that I call the player and Wolves make the offer, but I didn’t talk with him. I ask my chairman and no offer for him.