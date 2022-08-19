Nottingham Forest confirm £42.5m signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White (right) and Fulham's Neeskens Kebano during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

The 22-year-old has been a long time target of Forest boss Steve Cooper - with the newly promoted side having several bids knocked back this summer.

However - early this week Wolves accepted a fee with the former England youth international becoming the latest player to arrive at the City Ground following a busy transfer window.

Wolves will receive a guaranteed £25million, with £7million-£10million of likely add-ons, which could take the deal to £35million.

On top of that, there are several ambitious add-ons that could take the full fee to £42.5million.

The newly-promoted club previously had three offers rejected for the forward, the latest was £25million with £10million in add-ons which was swiftly rejected.

The midfielder will now reunite with Cooper, after being his U17 World Cup winning side in October 2017 - and played for the Forest boss on loan at Swansea City.