Wolves smash transfer record with Matheus Nunes signing

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

The 23-year-old arrives at Molineux in a deal with a flat fee of £38million, but with £4million in add-ons, and has signed a five-year deal, with the option of another year.

He becomes Wolves' new record signing following the £35million capture of Fabio Silva in 2020. Nunes' arrival is the seventh time Fosun have broken the transfer record since they bought Wolves in 2016.

Nunes adds much-needed strength in depth to the Wolves midfield and ticks a major box that head coach Bruno Lage was looking to fill this summer. He will be part of the squad for this weekend's game with Spurs.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “We are very happy to welcome Matheus to Wolverhampton, and delighted to add another exciting young talent to Bruno’s squad.

“Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.”

The midfielder will provide quality in the number eight role, something that Wolves have been missing for some time. He scored a thunderbolt in the 3-0 win over Rio Ave on Saturday, which has ended up being his final game for Sporting.

Nunes came through at Portuguese parish town club Ericeirense, who are now expected to pocket just over £1million from the deal. Nunes left them for Estoril for one season, before joining Sporting in 2019. He has eight senior Portugal caps to his name, and one goal, since making his debut in October 2021.

With Ruben Neves still with the club and negotiating a new deal, Joao Moutinho back in training and Leander Dendoncker having a good start to the season, the addition of Nunes means the depth in midfield looks much healthier.

It is understood that Wolves will now turn their attentions to bringing in a striker, with Raul Jimenez currently sidelined with a knee injury and Silva out on-loan in Belgium.

Full interview transcript via club website below:

On excitement on the move

“I’m very excited. For me, I could play tomorrow already, but I can’t because the game is Saturday, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I think the club itself [convinced him] and also I spoke to some of my teammates because I play with them for the national team. The coach as well, he really wanted me, and I wanted to play in the Premier League. I think it’s the right next step for me and I’m very happy to be here.”

On knowing his teammates already

“Ruben, Moutinho, I spoke to all of them and asked them stuff, and they all said great stuff about the club – Sa as well, so I’m glad to be here.

“For sure. I’ve wanted to come here for a long time now. This is the best league in the world for sure and, like I said, it’s the best step for me and I’m ready.”

On speaking to Lage

“I wanted to know what the mister expects from me, and it’s good to know he has a lot of expectations on me, that he believes in me, and that gives me the will to work hard and prove that he’s right as well.

“I just want to help the club achieve the goals and try to reach as high as we can in the table, make the most points we can, and win as many games as we can.”

On playing Wolves in pre-season

“They were all good, for sure. They were fantastic and talked a lot of good stuff, and I could tell they had a lot of quality as well, because I’ve seen them on the TV, but in person it’s different, and I’m just happy to be here with them.

“We had been talking about this [move] before, but it happened really quick, but I’m prepared, I’m ready, and if I could, I’ll play already tomorrow. I want to play for the fans, I want to make the most of it, to enjoy myself, and just help the club.”

On his links to the UK

“My stepdad is actually from Sunderland, so I learned English with him since I was a little kid, and in school as well, school taught me a lot, and I learned from engaging, and when you learn as a kid, it’s much easier.”

On looking forward